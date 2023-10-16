NDC condemns assault on CitiFM/TV reporter

The opposition Nation­al Democratic Congress (NDC) has condemned an assault on a CitiFM/TV reporter at the party’s Greater Accra Regional Office on Friday.

A statement issued by Mr Sammy Gyamfi, the National Communications Officer of the NDC, copied to the Ghana News Agency, said the party’s leadership had learned, with deep regret, of the unfortunate incident during the vetting of aspirants.

The aspirants were being vetted for the upcoming parliamentary pri­mary in the Odododiodio Constitu­ency when some aggrieved persons took the law into their hands and engaged in acts of vandalism.

In the course of the pandemo­nium, a journalist with the Ac­cra-based Citi FM/TV, MsAkosua Otchere, was attacked and manhan­dled.

“The NDC regrets and condemns the attack on Akosua Otchere in no uncertain terms,” the statement said.

The conduct of those people was highly irresponsible and did not reflect the party’s identity as defend­ers of press freedom and advocates of a cordial working relationship with the media.

“We wish to unreservedly apol­ogise to the journalist and the entire Citi FM/TV fraternity for this sad development.”

The statement said the NDC was a truly democratic and peace-loving political institution that upheld the critical role of the media in nation building.

“We neither subscribe to nor condone acts of violence of any form, let alone attacks on journal­ists,” it stated.

“The party takes full responsi­bility for this unfortunate incident and assures the public that it shall take immediate steps to fish out the perpetrators.”

“All those found culpable shall be dealt with in accordance with the disciplinary rules of the party and the laws of Ghana.” —GNA