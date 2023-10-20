NCCE urged to intensify breast cancer education

The Meena Breast Cancer Foundation (MBCF) has called on the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) to intensify public educa­tion on breast cancer, considering the increasing rate of breast cancer cases across the country.

This, according to Mr Ibrahim Oppong Kwarteng, Executive Director of the MBCF, was neces­sary as the Global Cancer Obser­vatory had revealed that more than 4,482 breast cancer cases were being reported in Ghana each year with 2,055 deaths.

At a press briefing in Accra yesterday, Mr Kwarteng stated that many women and young girls were oblivious about the diseases, attributing to the fact that there’s low level of breast cancer education in Ghana.

“We believe that considering the enormity of the danger caused by the disease, educa­tion should be championed by the NCCE to help deal with the myths and misconceptions associated with the disease,” he added.

He expressed worry about the huge cost of treatment “send­ing many patients to their early graves.”

The cost of chemotherapy, he said varied depending on the type, saying that when it comes to surgery, the cost varies from GH¢5, 000.00 to GH¢6, 000.00 without the National Health Insurance coverage and GH¢1, 600.00 and GH¢2, 000.00 for patients on the scheme among other huge sums of monies. Breast cancer patients are required to pay at the Korle Bu Teaching Hos­pital (KBTH) while undergoing treatment for the disease, including an amount of GH¢12, 000.00 for radiotherapy.

“Much as early detection saves lives, we should not lose sight of the fact that most women are not even aware of the need to do self-breast examination because of the limited education on the disease. Most of these women, especially those from rural communities do not have the means to pay for mammogram, biopsy and patholo­gy due to financial constraints”

According to Mr Kwarteng, the amount covered by the NHIS for the treatment of breast cancer was “nothing to write home about” and appealed to the government to include cost of biopsy, pathology, chemotherapy, radiotherapy and surgery for breast cancer patients free in order to help save the lives of needy people.

“Many are forced to stay at home and die because of their inability to afford treatment. We cannot continue like this as a nation,” he lamented.

In furtherance, he called for health facilities to be well re­sourced to offer breast care to members of the public at every part of the country.

On his part, a board member of the MBCF, an oncology nurse, Mr Eric Brobbey, stressed the need for proper protocols in place when it comes to the treatment for breast cancer.

A Programmes Officer at the MoH, Ms Abena Kumiwa Osae, assured that the government would ensure it put more measures in places to tackle health issues in the country, especially breast can­cer, adding that already her outfit was undertaking various initiatives to reduce the burden of breast cancer on patients, families and the country at large.

BY RAISSA SAMBOU