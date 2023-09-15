Lawrence Tetteh Ministries Prayer Fest ends in Accra

A 3-day crusade organised by the Lawrence Tetteh Ministries in collaboration with all the churches within the Odododiodio area, to bring unity, peaceful coexistence and hope to the deprived and less privileged in the communityhas ended in Accra.

The crusade and prayer rally was a non-denom­inational Prayer Fest held at Jamestown Park also known as Mantse Agbona in Accra.

Speaking earlier at the launch, Rev. Dr Lawrence Tetteh, a World renowned evangelist and President of the Worldwide Miracle Outreach (WMO), said the aim was to bring together religious leaders, worshippers, traditional leaders, opinion leaders, politicians, artistes and professionals to pray fer­vently and address every evil agenda formed against the Ga communities and the country at large.

He said the Ga state needed the hand of God “like never before” to resolve many chieftaincy and traditional matters affecting development.

According to him, it was time the people of Gastate came together as one people to champion development, adding that Ga communities were deprived.

“There is no gain saying that, our communities today are one of the most deprived communities in the Ga state and I am of the view that most of us that God has blessed in diverse ways and are indigenes of our various communities must endeav­or to take up the challenge and the responsibility to support our brothers who are less privileged in education, welfare and development that will help boost our people’s way of life,” he said.

Rev. Dr Tetteh said the country currently was beset by challenges of every kind and vices which sought to undermine its development and to derail economic progress, adding “we believe that an intense prayer and divine Intervention is the way forward.”

He said lack of education in Ga communities had created a big vacuum in our developmental process and expressed the hope that the event would encourage community members to see the need to be educated and to become godly minded.

“Our families are under threats, our values and ethics as a people are being eroded, our marriages are challenged, our scientists and medics are con­founded, our youth are being led astray by alien and foreign infiltration and influences, our professional bodies are not operating at their full capacity and everywhere is full of uncertainty,” he said.

He therefore, called on the public to join hands in seeking the face of God in prayer during the crusade for a divine intervention.

