Nana Dr Appiagyei Dankawoso I, 13 others receive Heroes of Distinction Award

The president of the Ghana National Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GNCCI), Nana Dr Appiagyei Dankawoso I and 13 other personalities and corporate entities were at the weekend, honoured in Accra with the COVID-19 Heroes of Distinction Awards for their contribution to the fight against the coronavirus disease.

The other personalities included Professor William Kwabena Ampofo, Research Fellow of the Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research, University of Ghana, Legon and Professor Fred Binka of the University of Health and Allied Sciences (UHAS), Ho. Noble Michael Asare Yeboah and Mr Enock Owusu Kissi.

They were recognised for responding to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s call on local business to produce Personal Protection Equipment (PPE), such as face masks, alcohol-based hand sanitisers, among others, to curb the spread of COVID-19.

The corporate awardees included Kasapreko Company, Ernest Chemists, Tobinco Pharmaceuticals for producing the local PPEs and distributing free to vulnerable Ghanaians and health institutions.

The rest were waste management company, Zoomlion Ghana, Tomstar Enterprise Limited, JRA Cosmetics, Keness Enterprise and Prefos Limited for their part in donating PPEs and Lister Hospital for making available its facility as isolation and treatment centre for COVID-19 patients.

Dr Dee Otibu -Asare, president of West Africa International Press Limited, publishers New Ghanaian Magazine said the objective of his organisation was to celebrate trail blazers who had helped to save the lives of several Ghanaians .

He said the strategic objective of the magazine was to, on an annual basis, provide a platform for recognition and celebration of corporate entities and individuals of sublime achievements that had impacted the development of the country.

“It is in the light of this that this reputable magazine 14 years ago instituted an annual conference and awards scheme to deliberate on challenges confronting Ghana and proffering solutions to them”, Dr Tibu-Asare said.

“We also honour foreign companies in Ghana with the Heroes of Distinction awards, for having contributed immensely to make Ghana great,” he added.

With the advent of COVID-19, several countries, he said had been struggling to mitigate the spread of the pandemic, stressing that there were some individuals and companies that had contributed immensely to the fight against the virus.

“These gallant personalities and corporate entities deserved to be greatly,” applauded.

Mr Hilary Hayford, a Naturopath consultant of Proven Health Solutions Center, as part of the programme, spoke on the topic “Using salutogenesis to fight COVID-19.

