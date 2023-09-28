Morocco to host 2025 AFCON …2027 tournament goes to joint East African bid

Morocco will host the 2025 Africa Cup of Na­tions (AF­CON), the Confederation of African Football (CAF) has announced.

A joint East African bid from Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania has also won the rights to hold the 2027 tournament.

Morocco replace Guin­ea, who were stripped of the tournament in October last year because of concerns about infrastruc­ture and facil­ities.

Zambia and a joint Nigeria-Be­nin bid were also in the running for 2025. But they agreed to with­draw in order to allow Morocco to prove its worth in the hope to increase the chances of Africa hosting the World Cup.

Patrice Motsepe, president of organisers CAF, said all of the op­tions for both tournaments would have made Africa “proud”.

He added the decisions had been based on the level of infrastructure made available by bids, including facilities, accommodation and hospitals.

“The decision that was taken today was to focus on African unity, development and growth, in the context of those countries withdrawing,” Motsepe said of Mo­rocco’s success, which also came after Al­ge­ria withdrew on the eve of the vote.

“A huge amount of money is being spent on Morocco for 2025. The bid from Morocco to host the World Cup is not just for Morocco, but for the whole of Africa.”

Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania’s selection represents the first time nations from the Council for East and Central Africa Football Asso­ciations (CECAFA) will stage the tournament since Ethiopia in 1976.

“The three nations came to­gether because our standards and requirements are very high,” added Motsepe, likening expectations for the organisation of tournaments to those held by European adminis­trative body, UEFA, and the South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL).

“Sometimes it requires hun­dreds of millions – sometimes billions – in infrastructure. It makes me proud when football brings countries together. AFCON 2027 is going to be a huge success.”

The next tournament will take place in Ivory Coast from January 13 to February 11, 2024. The draw will take place in Abidjan on Octo­ber 12 at 1900 GMT. —BBC