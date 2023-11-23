MoFAD launches Fisheries Management Plan

The Ministry of Fisheries and Aquaculture Development (Mo­FAD) has launched a Fisheries Management Plan (FMP), to ensure the long-term conservation of fish, in addressing the declining fish stocks recorded in the country.

It was developed by the MoFAD and the Fisheries Commission (FC), with support from the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), to guide stakeholders for the development of a finalised Plan by the end of 2026.

The Deputy Minister of MoFAD, Mr Moses Anim, who launched the FMP yesterday at the annual national fisher­ies festival in Accra, also outdoored the responsible fishing practices awards, an initiative supported by the USAID Ghana Fisheries Recovery Activities.

He said the awards scheme was to encourage responsible fishing prac­tices amongst fisherfolks and reward those who were fishing responsibly, to revamp Ghana’s fishing sector.

Mr Anim was optimistic that, the FMP when finalised after broad consul­tation with the necessary stakeholders, would contribute to improving food and nutritional safety in the country.

“The Fisheries Commission is enjoined by Section 42 (1) of the Fish­eries Act 2002 (Act 625) to develop a Fishery Management Plan for the conservation of the marine resources.

Pursuant to the directive, the Marine Fisheries Management Plan (2015-2019) was developed to halt the declining fish stocks. Lessons learned from the old plan and other scientific data led to the development of the new Marine Fisheries Management Plan (2022-2026),” he said.

Mr Anim said every strategic plan should be based on the best scientific information, and that the success of the fishing industry was largely reliant on a good management policy.

The Deputy Mission Director of USAID, Ms Grace Lang, said the United State government cared about food security in Ghana, and that the USAID through the “Feed the Future Initiative” made sure there was enough healthy and nutritious fish.

She said fish were not only import­ant meals, but it was vital for the liveli­hood of those living along the coastal areas, adding “the USAID is partnering the Ministry and FC to rebuild and manage fish stocks”.

