Professor Opoku-Agyemang commits to turn C/R green

Professor Jane Naana Opoku- Agyemang, the run­ning mate of the flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama, last Thurs­day attended a forum of Regional Executives, Constituency Executives, the Parliamentary caucus, represen­tatives of the Central Region caucus and representatives of the Central Regional Council of Elders at the University of Cape Coast’s School of Graduate Studies’ conference room.

In her address, Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang commend­ed the Regional Chairman, Prof. Richard Asiedu, and his team for or­ganising the forum. She encouraged them and all participants to remain committed to the cause of the party, and shared with them some key promising strategies for winning power in the December elections.

As a loyal native of the region, Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang resolved to make sure the region turns green by winning convincingly in both the presidential and parliamentary elections.

The forum discussed many issues relating to winning 20 constituencies in the region. The forum was also used to raise funds in support of the party’s activities in the region. Special donations were made by some members to support the region and the constituencies in the upcoming limited voter registration exercise.

In attendance were Party Execu­tives, the Minority Leader, Hon. Ato Forson, Nana Brew Butler, Chair­man of the Central Region caucus in Accra, Members of Parliament, Parliamentary candidates and many party executives and activists.

