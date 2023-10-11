Mixed reactions over Medeama SC, Dreams FC chances in Africa club competitions

Balloting for the group stage of the CAF Cham­pions League and Confederations Cup competitions has attracted mixed reactions from Ghanaian football enthusiasts over the chances of Ghana’s represen­tatives in the two competitions.

League champions, Medeama SC, and FA Cup winners, Dreams FC, are featuring for Ghana in the CAF Champions League and Con­federations Cup, respectively.

In Friday’s draw, Medeama SC, making its maiden appearance at the group stage of the competi­tion was drawn alongside11 times winners, Al Ahly of Egypt, CRBe­louizdad of Algeria and Young Africans of Tanzania in Group D of the CAF Champions Leagues which had been described as the group of death.

Dreams FC, also making itsmaiden appearance in the CAF Confederations Cup was drawn in Group C, alongside Rivers United of Nigeria, Club Africain of Tuni­sia, and fellow debutants, Academ­ica do Lobito of Angola.

Views sampled by theTimes Sports over the weekend, showed that Ghanaian fans were expectant though they admitted the task at stake was enormous.

Mr Francis Larbi, a dealer in automobiles at Kaneshie, told this paper that Medeama SC and Dreams FC need to show some kind of resilience and determina­tion displayed at the preliminary round of matches.

Another fan, Mr Bismark Sowah, noted that it was import­ant for both clubs to keep their best players and also bolster their squads in order to rub shoulders with their opponents.

Mr Solomon Mintah, a Teacher, was of the view that the qualification of both teams was an indication that the local league was not in shambles, and that the clubs had the players to compete at the continental stage.

He however cautioned both Medeama SC and Dreams FC not to get carried away by their per­formance during the preliminary round.

Contrary to the views shared by the expectant enthusiasts, Mr Patrick Lartey, an Electrician, said he did not expect both teams to qualify from their respective groups as they lacked the ex­perience as compared to their opponents.

In his view, both teams do not stand any chance of qualifying based on Ghanaian clubs perfor­mance against North African clubs over the past years, especially when the Ghanaian clubs travel away.

Mr Paul Addae, a Civil Servant, noted that he has doubts over the chances of Medeama SC and Dreams FC to qualify from the group stages based on the stan­dard of the local league.

The group stage matches of the CAF Champions League are scheduled to kick off on Novem­ber 24 and end on Saturday March 2, 2024 while that of the Confed­erations Cup will commence on November 26 and end on March 3, 2024.

Medeama SC secured qualifi­cation to the group stage of the CAF Champions League after defeating Remo Stars of Nigeria 5-4 on penalties and Horoya FC of Guinea 4-3 on aggregate over two legs.

Dreams FC secured qualifi­cation to the group stage of the Confederations Cup after defeat­ing both Milo FC of Guinea and Kallon FC of Sierra Leone, 3-2 on aggregate over two legs.

Berekum Chelsea was the last club to represent Ghana at the group stageof the CAF Cham­pions League in 2012 were they finished third on nine points after being drawn in a group alongside Al Ahly and Zamalek, both of Egypt, as well as TP Mazembe of Democratic Republic of Congo.

