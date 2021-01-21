Micah returns to Bronx gym …vows to win world title soon

World Boxing Organisation (WBO) rated bantamweight boxer, Duke Micah, has returned to the camp of Bronx boxing gym in Accra under the tutelage of Coach Carl Lokko.

The move brings to an end a chaotic era where the former Fit Square gym pugilist fell out with the Bronx gym over issues that appeared to have been sorted.

But Micah, who lost an opportunity to become a world champion, claims he has learn many lessons from the fracas and has a lot of regrets.

Micah was stopped by Philippine champion, Reid John Casimero last year in a second round demolition exercise after he stepped in as last minute replacement.

Back to the Akoto Lante based gym and under the directions of his former trainer, Coach Carl Lokko, Micah said boxing has taught him many lessons in life, adding that, “some of my decisions in the past did not help me.”

“I have offered unreserved apologies to Carl Lokko over what occurred in the past and we are now together hoping for a better future. No doubt, he is one of the finest trainers in Ghana and I believe with the right cooperation, we reach the very heights I did the last few years.”

“I am quite young; I know I can make it better and bigger in future. I want to make amends and train harder to become a world champion. Carl has trained boxers to that level before and this new ambition is not eccentric to him,” Micah said in an interview.

Micah, who has lost once in his career, promised to come back strongly and go for a shot at a world title.

He advised young boxers to train and prepare adequately and desist from rushing to accept big fights, cautioning that, “when your focus is money, you may end up losing in a manner that will make you unattractive to the fans and no promoter will be interested in you.”

Micah petitioned the government to invest in boxing by supporting at the amateur level because they fight for the nation and represent Ghana at international games like the Olympic and Commonwealth Games.

In his view, the Bronx gym was capable of producing champions for Ghana with rising stars like Felix Ajom (super featherweight) and John Laryea (featherweight).

“There are a lot of boxers at the gym with a bright future. When the opportunity comes for them, I believe they can make it. All that they want is the exposure and opportunity.”

