Matthew Perry’s X account ‘hacked by fraudsters’ urging donation to fake foundation

The account of the Friends star, who died last October, had a post pinned to it urging people to donate to a fake foundation.

The X account of Matthew Perry has been targeted by hackers, according to reports.

A foundation set up in honour of the Friends star, who died last October, appeared to be the target of a link in a pinned post at the top of his profile urging people to donate.

However, the post actually linked to duplicate site.

An Instagram post from the Matthew Perry Foundation said: “We have received reports that Matthew’s official X page has been hacked and is directing users to a fraudulent site soliciting donations via cryptocurrency.

“Please do not donate to this site or share the fraudulent posts on social media.

“MatthewPerryFoundation.org is the only website associated with the Foundation, and we are only accepting donations through this site.”

A caption added: “This is the only official Matthew Perry Foundation Instagram account, and we will only ever post official Foundation communications.

“Please report imposter accounts, and do not submit donations through any channel other than MatthewPerryFoundation.org. #MatthewPerry.”

The post was also flagged by X’s community notes feature saying that the account had been hacked and the link was fake.

Perry’s death was ruled an accident from the “acute effects of ketamine”. The actor, was found “unresponsive in the pool at his residence” on 28 October last year.

Most famous for playing Chandler Bing in hit US sitcom, Perry was open about his battle with addiction, setting up a sober living facility for men who were also struggling.

Following his death, the foundation was created in his name to help those struggling with addiction.

Jennifer Aniston, who played Rachel Green in Friends, was among those who urged support of the foundation.

The actor was recently honoured during the in memoriam segment at the SAG Awards, after there was controversy at the BAFTAs following his omission from their remembrance roll call.

Source: news.sky.com