Mankessim murder case: Court empanels jury April 16

The Cape Coast High Court II has set Tuesday, April 16, to constitute a jury to sit on the case in which a 25-year-old prospective nurse, Georgina Asor Botchwey, was murdered at Mankessim, in the Central Region.

The court, presided over by Justice John Mark Nuku Alifo, arrived at the decision during Case Management Conference (CMC), held in chambers, at which all parties were present.

Principal State Attorney, Vincent Nyineku, and Ms Monica Geraldo-Delima, the Assistant State Attorney for the prosecution, Mr Daniel Amosa, holding brief for Michael Monney, for Christopher Ekow Clark Quansah, who is the first accused, and Mr Roland Hamilton, for Michael Darko, the second accused, were present at the CMC.

The two accused, Quansah, alias Nana Clark, 65-year-old trader, and Darko, 48-year-old pastor, were also at the CMC.

The pathologist, who conducted autopsy on the deceased would be in court, to present his report, while the prosecution was also expected to engage Akan language interpreters.

The court adjourned the case to Tuesday, April 16, 2024.

Quansah and Darko, who are standing trial for allegedly murdering Botchwey, at Mankessim, pleaded not guilty to the offences of conspiracy to commit murder and murder, when they appeared before the court, on Tuesday, February 20.

They also pleaded not guilty to three charges of unlawfully possessing explosives, firearms and ammunition.

The court dismissed an application by counsel to admit accused to bail.

The judge directed the prosecution to file all disclosures and witness statements, and serve same on the lawyers of the accused within two weeks to ensure an expedited trial.

According to prosecution, Botchwey, a resident of Yeji in the Bono East Region, and an applicant seeking admission into the Ankaful Psychiatric Nursing School, in the Central Region, arrived in Cape Coast, on Thursday, September 8, 2022, for interview at the school.

Upon arrival, Botchwey called Darko, who was her senior sister’s fiancé, and informed him about her presence in the region and her mission.

Darko offered to pick Botchwey after her interview at the Nursing School, and later arrived in a taxi as had been arranged.

Botchwey was taken to Pedu Junction in Cape Coast, where Quansah had parked his Benz Car, and she entered the car.

Quansah drove the vehicle to Akwaakrom, near Mankessim, seized the deceased’s iPhone and locked her in a room.

The accused went to Asikafo Ambantem, a suburb of Mankessim, where they allegedly dug a hole in an uncompleted storey building belonging to Quansah and went back for the victim.

Quansah and Darko allegedly hit Botchwey on the head with a club, and she died.

The two accused allegedly took away pubic hair of Botchwey and left the uncompleted storey building.

Alfred Duodu, a soldier, and brother of Botchwey, reported the case to the police, after efforts to reach his sister proved futile.

The police had information that it was Darko who picked Botchwey at Ankaful.

When the police arrested Darko at Anomabo, he admitted to the crime.

He led the police to where the deceased had been buried, and the body was exhumed. Quansah was also arrested at Ekumfi Akwaakrom.

The accused, charged with conspiracy to commit crime to wit murder and murder, were first put before the Cape Coast District Court II, presided over by Ms Bernice Mensima Ackon. – GNA