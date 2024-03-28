Man jailed 7 years for impregnating student

A man, who defiled and impregnated a 15-year-old student, has been sentenced to seven years’ impris­onment in hard labour, by the Tarkwa Circuit Court.

The convict, Kingsley Acquah, 24, pleaded not guilty to the charge, but he was found guilty at the end of the trial.

Prosecuting, Superintendent of Police Juliana Essel-Dadzie told the court, presided over by Mrs Hathia Ama Manu, that the complainant is a seamstress and mother to the victim.

The court heard that Acquah used to teach at a private school, located in the Tarkwa Nsuaem Municipality, which the girl attend­ed.

Sup Essel-Dadzie said convict lived in the same vicinity with the victim and the parents.

The prosecution said the girl was a final year Junior High School student, who together with her colleagues lodged at the school campus, to enable them to effectively prepare for the Basic Education Certificate Examina­tion.

Sup Essel-Dadzie said Acquah took advantage of the situation, lured the victim into his room and had sexual intercourse with her.

The prosecution said when accused again had sexual inter­course with the girl, she bled, and he (Acquah) asked her to leave his room.

Sup Essel-Dadzie said after the victim had completed school and was home, she fell sick, and did not realise she was pregnant.

The court heard that the girl had admission to a Senior High School, and while on campus, the senior house mistress detected that she (victim) was pregnant, and the authorities asked her to go home.

Sup Essel-Dadzie said the girl narrated her ordeal to the complainant, and she (com­plainant) reported the matter to the police.

The prosecution said the police issued a medical report form to the complainant to take the victim to the hospital for examination. —GNA