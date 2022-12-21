Man jailed 14 months for theft

The Circuit Court in Accra has sentenced an unem­ployed young man to 14 months imprisonment for steal­ing items valued at GH¢19,500.

Nana Yaw, charged with steal­ing, pleaded guilty to the offence.

The court presided over by Mrs Evelyn Asamoah, therefore, convicted him on his own plea, and directed that all the items be kept at the registry of the court.

The court also ordered that the taxi in which the items were found, should be impounded and investigation carried out to ascer­tain the ownership of the vehicle and for collection.

Prosecuting, Police Chief Inspector Samuel Ahiabor told the court that the witnesses in the case were police from the head­quarters on patrol at Nungua and its environs.

He said on November 29, 2022, the convict, who was a pas­senger on board a Toyota Platz taxi was stopped by the patrol team at Nungua Brigade for ran­dom search by the patrol team.

Chief Insp. Ahiabor said that whilst the police asked the taxi driver to open the boot of the vehicle, he pretended to be car­rying out the order, but sped off from the scene.

Chief Insp. Ahiabor said the patrol team chased the car, but the driver abandoned it at Nun­gua Coco beach area and fled.

The prosecution said the taxi was towed to the Nungua Police station and the convict later arrested.

Chief Insp. Ahiabor said a research conducted in the boot of the taxi, revealed five grinding and cutting machines, five power stabilisers, welding electrical cables, an iron cutter, a kitchen knife, an iron bar and one iron head hammer.

He said efforts were underway to locate the owner of the items and arrest accomplice of the convict. — GNA