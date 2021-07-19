Man arrested for alleged rape at Tokyo 2020 Stadium

A 30-year-old man from Uzbekistan has reportedly been arrested on suspicion of raping a woman at the Japan National Stadium, the focal venue of Tokyo 2020.

Kyodo News said the alleged attack took place on Friday (July 16).

The outlet also reported that both people involved are part-time workers for the Tokyo 2020 Organising Committee.

They had reportedly watched a rehearsal of the Olympic Opening Ceremony, which is due to take place in the stadium on Friday (July 23).

NHK reported that the man involved has denied the allegations.

Japan National Stadium will stage athletics and football finals at Tokyo 2020, as well as the Opening and Closing Ceremonies.

It was built especially for the Games, which were delayed by a year due to COVID-19, on the same site as the former stadium used at Tokyo 1964.

The old stadium was demolished in 2015 but the new venue will be quiet at Tokyo 2020, due to a complete ban on spectators. –insidethegames.biz