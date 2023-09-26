Man accused of defiling 14-year-old stepdaughter freed

The Gender Based Violence Court (GBVC) has acquitted and dis­charged a building contractor ac­cused of defiling his 14-year-old stepdaugh­ter in Doboro, near Accra.

The court presided over by Mrs Dora Eshun, upheld the submission of no case filed by accused, Moses Gator, 42.

Gator, who was charged with defilement, pleaded not guilty, and the court in its ruling held that there were inconsistencies in the evidence of the victim and other prosecu­tion witnesses.

According to the court, the investigator conducted a “flawed, one sided and arm­chair investigation” by relying only on the “words” of the victim.

The prosecution led by Chief Inspector Opoku Aniagyei said the complainant in the case was a trader residing at Doboro and mother of the victim.

According to the prosecution, the com­plainant and Gator are married and blessed with a child.

Chief Insp Aniagyei said the victim was Gator’s stepchild, who lived together with Gato and the complainant at Doboro.

The court heard that in 2020, the mem­bers of family were sleeping in the same room when the complainant allegedly saw Gator having sex with the victim.

According to Chief Insp Aniagyei, the complainant screamed and Gator jumped off the victim, resulting in a quarrel between the married couple.

The court heard that when the com­plainant wanted the victim to be examined at the hospital, Gator refused.

Chief Insp Aniagyei said the complainant interrogated the girl, and she claimed Gator began having sexual relations with her when she was 11 years old.

The prosecution said the victim indicated that Gator warned and threatened her not to tell anybody about his actions or she (victim ) would die.

The prosecution said Gator allegedly had sex with the victim repeatedly before the complainant caught them (victim and accused) in the act.

Chief Insp Aniagyei said Gator pleaded to be allowed to perform purification rites, but failed to do so, and he (Gator) rather abandoned the family and relocated.

Chief Insp Aniagyei said complainant reported the matter to FIDA and accused was invited and interrogated over the alleged defilement case.

The court heard that the case was referred to Domestic Violence and Victims Support Unit (DOVVSU), in Accra.

Chief Insp Aniagyei indicated that “the victim was medically examined, and a report was submitted, ”and when Gator was ar­rested, he denied the offence in his caution statement. – GNA