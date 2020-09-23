Mahama: Next NDC administration will establish agriculture mechanised centres

Former President John Dramani Mahama has promised that a future National Democratic Congress (NDC) government will establish Agricultural Mechanisation Centres in every district across the country to modernise the agricultural sector to create employment opportunities for the people.

These centres, he explained, would be stocked with agricultural machinery such as tractors, ploughs, planters and combine harvesters, among others, to enable farmers to access such services to boost food production in the country.

Former President Mahama made the promise at Nchira in the Wenchi Municipality to kick start his four-day campaign tour of the Bono Region.

The tour was to throw more light on the party’s manifesto dubbed: ‘The People’s Manifesto’ to enable the former President to explain the party’s policies, programmes and social interventions he intend to implement should the party win the December general election.

Another issue the former President touched on was abandoned projects by successive governments, stating that this development has stalled the progress of the country.

Former President Mahama noted that the 1992 Constitution enjoined every government to continue its predecessor’s projects but that has not been the case and assured that the next NDC government would complete such projects to speed up the country’s growth and development.

Johnson Aseidu Nketia, the General Secretary of the NDC, said the next NDC administration would recruit at least 500,000 unskilled youth to undergo vocational training to secure their future adding that “a cashew processing factory will be established in the Bono region to give value addition to the cash crop to boost the sector.”

The chief of Nchira, Nana Tabiri Yaw III, appealed to the former President to resume work on the Nchira to Kintampo road which was under construction but abandoned to enable farmers to cart their produce to marketing centres as well as boost tourism in the area.

The former President later addressed a mini rally at Subinso where he appealed to party members, supporters, faithful and well wishers to endeavour to check their names in the voters’ exhibition exercise undertaken by the Electoral Commission.

