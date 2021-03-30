Landlord in trouble for failing to construct toilet

A cocoa farmer and landlord, George Yibor, has been convicted by a Hohoe Magistrate Court for failing to construct a household toilet.



The court-imposed a fine of GH₵1,200 on Yibor and in default would serve six months in prison.





The convict, who appeared in the Court presided over by Madam Edith Lucy Dzormeku, pleaded guilty with explanation that he was yet to construct a new toilet after the old one was declared not safe for use.





He said the artisans engaged for the construction of the new toilet failed to deliver on the job, but the court said the explanation could not exonerate Yibor from conviction.





Prosecuting, Mr Frank Azila-Gbettor, Chief Environmental Health Assistant at the Hohoe Municipal Assembly, told the court that the convict is a landlord of a house in Hohoe occupied by five tenants, but he lived in Papase.





The court heard that on March 19, 2020, Environmental Health Officers, while on sanitary inspection, visited the convict’s house and detected that there was no latrine, and the the tenants were advised to liaise with their landlord to construct one.





Mr Azila-Gbettor said on June 19, last year, the officers revisited the house and observed that Yibor had failed to provide latrine for tenants.





Yibor failed to appear in court in July last year,and he was arrested following the issuance of a bench warrant. – GNA



