Lambussie Chief expresses worry over washing away of 3 dams

The Chief of Lambussie, Kuoro Issaka Zengeh Kazie Tenjie II, has expressed worry over the washing away of three of the dams constructed under the one village one dam project by the government in the area.

The dams constituted one of government’s flagship programme, specifically under the Infrastructure for Poverty Eradication Programme (IPEP) to, among others, provide water and irrigation systems with particular emphasis on the five regions of the north, to partly encourage all year-round farming and halt north-south migration.

He said that three out of six dams constructed had been washed away by flood and had made them unfit for the purpose for which they were constructed.

He pleaded for the President to work on the collapsed dams and bring them to a standardised level.

Kuoro Tenjie II said that as a young district, the area was faced with several challenges as several construction works started by the government had stalled in the area.

He cited the abandoning of some road projects and the construction of six institutional latrines as some of the projects that needed attention by government.

“I am reliably informed that the construction of an ultra modern hospital will start very soon and as the only district in the region without a district hospital, we are willing to donate any acreage of land for the construction of the hospital as well as bungalows for prospective staff,” he stated.

“Statistics show that private and informal sector employ more than 90 per cent of the youth but lack skills to perform optimally so we will appeal for the establishment of a technical and vocational institute for the area,” Kuoro Tenjie appealed.

He commended the President for the flagship programmes introduced by his government, such as the Planting for Food and Jobs and the construction of agriculture processing factory in the area, describing them as very relevant interventions.

