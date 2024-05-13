Green Revolution: Zoomlion’s IRECOP establishes waste management plant for 8 assemblies in Volta Region

Zoomlion Ghana Limited has inaugurated another municipal solid waste recy­cling plant also known as Integrat­ed Recycling and Compost Plant (IRECOP) in the Volta Region.

Addressing a durbar of chiefs, departmental heads of the Volta Regional Coordinating Council, selected Municipal and District Assemblies at Akrofu-Ediope, the Executive Chairman of the Jospong Group of Companies, Dr Joseph Siaw Agyepong, said the facility would receive waste from eight Municipal and District As­semblies including Ho and Adaklu for processing and recycling.

Officials inspecting the facility

He said the facility would process 600 tons of waste in a day, adding that “luckily enough for Ghana, our waste is 99 per cent recoverable which would be recycled.”

The facility, Dr Agyepong recalled was one of the 16 IRE­COPs that the President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufu-Addo cut the sod for construction across the 16 regions in 2020.

He said the facility was joined to the Medical Waste Plant, which was inaugurated earlier and a wastewa­ter treatment plant which would be completed soon.

The facility according to him would employ over 300 people in the Volta Region.

Dr Agyepong expressed grati­tude to the chiefs of Akrofu-Edi­ope, Members of Parliament, current and past ministers of the sanitation ministry and assured them that his company would do more to transform the waste man­agement sector.

The Volta Regional Minister, Dr Archibald Letsa, commended the Executive Chairman of the Jospong Group of Companies and the staff across the nation for the great job they were doing.

He said the people of the Volta Region were excited about the facil­ity because of the job creation and tourism benefits it would bring.

The Minister-Designate for the Ministry of Sanitation and Water Resources, Lydia Seyram Alhassan, said the facility would contribute to the President’s efforts to transform Ghana’s waste management sector.

She said indeed the President had a vision for the sector that was the reason why he created the Sanitation Ministry for the trans­formation of the sector.

She urged handlers of the waste plant to engage with the requi­site heads of department at the MMDAs to create more awareness for the efficient and maximum use of the facility.

She said, “indeed this is a con­siderable improvement towards the Clean Ghana Agenda.”

The plant is the sixth of the 16 plants to be inaugurated with three more plants in Upper West, Bono and North East regions to be in­augurated in the coming days. The other seven plants are at various levels of completion.

FROM TIMES REPORTER, HO