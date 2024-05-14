3rd West Africa Pharma, healthcare Expo 2024 opens in Accra

The Minister of Health desig­nate, Dr Bernard Okoe-Boye, yesterday opened the third West Africa Pharma and Healthcare Expo 2024 at the Accra International Confer­ence Centre.

The exhibition brought together var­ious stakeholders in the pharmaceutical industry, including wholesalers, dealers and distributors of the medical diag­nostic pharmaceutical industry, hospi­tals and influential decision-makers in Ghana and other African countries, to explore the transformative potential of digital innovations in healthcare delivery.

Opening it, Dr Okoe-Boye highlight­ed the profound impact of technology on healthcare, citing statistics that showcased the promising trajectory of digital health solutions in West Africa.

Acknowledging Ghana’s progress, he praised initiatives such as telemedicine and the National Electronic Pharma­cy Platform (NEPP), spearheaded by the Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

The NEPP, with its robust regulatory frameworks and public-private collab­orations, he said, had already witnessed remarkable success in enhancing healthcare access and patient safety.

He assured of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s vision of making Ghana a pharmaceutical hub, urging stakeholders to collaborate and innovate towards a healthier future for all.

In his address, the Chairman of the Ghana National Chamber of Pharma­cy, Mr Harrison K. Abutiate, outlined the chamber’s mission to champion pharmaceutical excellence in Ghana and beyond.

Mr Abutiate provided insight into the chamber’s structure, comprising the National Executive Council (NEC) and the General Assembly.

Explaining, he stated that NEC was composed of 21 council members rep­resenting various pharmaceutical busi­ness groups and guides the chamber’s leadership, while the General Assembly encompasses the entire membership of these groups, totalling 343 pharmaceu­tical importers, 1,500 wholesalers, 5,000 retailers, over 19,000 over-the-counter medicine sellers, and 500 small-scale manufacturers.

He urged stakeholders to leverage the chamber’s resources and expertise in pursuit of mutual advancement and innovation in healthcare delivery.

Marketing Director, WAPHC Gha­na, organisers of the exhibition, Mr Thomas James, in his remarks, men­tioned that the pharmaceutical medical and healthcare industry of Ghana was valued roughly at US$ 2bn, adding that majority of its product requirements were met from imports.

BY BENEDICTA GYIMAAH FOLLEY