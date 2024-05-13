Indian High Commissioner commends Bhojuri Association for promoting cultural exchange

The Indian High Com­missioner to Ghana, Mr Manish Gupta Jee, has commended the efforts of the Bhojuri Association in promoting cultural exchange and preserving the rich tapestry of Indian tradi­tions in Ghana.

Mr Jee gave the commendation during the celebration of the Ramanavami festival at the Mon­astery Hindu Temple at Tema last weekend which was hosted by the Bhojpuri Association of Ghana.

Ramanavami, the birth of Rama on the ninth day of the Hindu month Ciatra, is a Hindu festival which falls in March or April. Rama is the first son of King Dasaratha and Queen Kausalya of Ayodha.

According to Mr Jee, occasions such as the Ramanavami festival was significant in bridging cultural divides and fostering mutual re­spect and appreciation.

For his part, the President of the Bhojpuri Association, Mr Awdhesh Pandey, emphasised the importance of harmony and togetherness among communities.

He further said the festival was a time of celebration and reflec­tion, and also urged everyone to embrace the spirit of unity and understanding.

The event, which was graced by over 700 enthusiastic partici­pants, left an indelible mark on the hearts of all those in attendance.

It commenced with an atmo­sphere of excitement as members of both the Indian and Ghanaian communities joined in a grand Shobha Yatra, a traditional proces­sion showcasing the rich cultural heritage of the participants.

The presentation of the Ra­mayana, the epic tale of Lord Rama’s journey, enacted in play form, was hailed as the highlight of the evening.

The compelling portrayal of the story, filled with devotion and valour, resonated deeply with the audience, earning admiration and applause.

As the echoes of laughter and joy lingered in the air, the Rama­navami festival stood as a shining testament to the power of cultural harmony and collective celebra­tion.

Several cultural programmes, organised by the Indian commu­nity of Accra and Tema, as well as various dance groups, thrilled the audience with their vibrant per­formances. From classical Indian dances to traditional Ghanaian rhythms, each act captivated the audience and exemplified the spirit of cultural exchange and appreci­ation.

The event was sponsored by various companies, including Japan Motors, Pharmanova, VN Commodities, B5, Fareast Mercan­tile, Diamond Cement, and Thor Steel, Tricolor Electric with sup­port from various organisations.

BY BENJAMIN ARCTIN TETTEY