DLE: EC to conduct Run-Off to break ties in selected district

THE Electoral Commission (EC) is to conduct a run-off of the District Level Elections (DLE) elections in 61 electoral areas on Tuesday to break ties in the results recorded.

According to the Commission, results of 20 electoral areas for Assembly Members and 41 areas for Unit Committee Members produced the same results for the contestants.

“As a result, there will be the need to conduct run-off elections in these areas to break the ties to determine the winners in these electoral areas”, the Commission said in statement on Tuesday.

Signed and issued by the Acting Director of Public Affairs of the EC, Michael Boadu, and copied to The Ghanaian Times , it said the run-off was in accordance with the DLE Regulations, 2015 (C.I. 89).

In the Assembly members elections, the areas include Legba-Klikpo , Volta Region; Nyamaye/Asumura , Ahafo Region ; Adantia ,Bono Region ; Bonya, Bono East Region ; Kecheibi , Oti Region ;Kpunduli , Northern Region ; Kusawgu , Savannah Region and Dambaa, Upper West Region.​​

Others are Akwamufie, Awosoase, Fahiakor, Koka/Minta Bomeng, Akwateakwaso and Ofoase/Nkatease in the Eastern Region; Kasiesa, Yisobsa / Wiaga and Zuarungu North, Upper East Region and Amanchia ,Konya-Brehoma and Effiduase West in the Ashanti Region .

The Unite Committee members election would be held in electoral areas including Huni Shaft, Anoe, Anagye East, Mapanyiasa, Sikafoambatem in the Western Region; Nkusukum, Krokessim Okokodo, Opeikuma Krispol City in the Central Region and Alata in Greater Accra.

Others are Are Zemu-Avevi, Dzremave, Dikato, Gidikpoe, Kpoglu in the Volta Region; Asikuma, Mame Krobo East, Trebu,Foso,Tsremati-Dornguanor, Adiemmra, Chemfre Fanu/Togbe Kale, Katayensua, Kwahu Praso No. 1, Abaase,Akotekrom, Kwamoso, Community A Asesewa, Guggisberg, La-Mangoase And Abaase-Anamase in the Eastern Region .

The rest are Nyangania, Kaasi/Atiyorum, Kologo in the Upper East; Abrepo Junction , Owuoso, Tafo Nhyieaso, Chirapatre, Kyekyere / Kyerase, in the Ashanti Region ;Manzan, Western North; Ahenboboano (Menji) , Bono and Konchuri, Upper West.​

The DLE, introduced in 1988, refers to the election of Assembly and Unit Committee Members who are mandated to ensure the overall development of the districts in their Electoral Areas.

Held every four year, last year’s edition conducted on December 19, was the eighth time Ghanaians went to the polls to elect their local level representatives since the country opted for a democratic rule in 1992.

The last DLE held in the country was in November 2019, while the first to the sixth elections were in 1988/89, 1994, 2002, 2006, 2010 and 2015.

According to the District Assembly Elections Act, DLE are to be held every four years and shall be held at least six months apart from parliamentary elections.

Last year the DLE was held in 6,215 electoral areas across 216 metropolitan, municipal, and district assemblies except the Nkoranza North and South in the Bono East Region.

The EC’s data indicates that there were 18,755 assembly member candidates and 47,502-unit committee member candidates, totaling 66,257 candidates.

Out of the 18,755 assembly candidates, 17, 474 were males representing 94 percent, whilst the females were 1,106 representing six per cent.

Also, out of the 47,502-unit committee candidates, 40,923 were males representing 88 per cent and the females were 5,413 representing 11.6 per cent.

