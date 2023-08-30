Labourer in trouble for allegedly defiling 13-year-old girl

A 22-year-old labourer, has been granted GH¢30,000 with two sureties for allegedly defiling a 13-year-old girl, at Oshiyie in the Greater Accra Region, by the Gender Based Vi­olence Court at the Ghana Police Service’s headquarters, Accra.

Kingsford Kyeremeh, charged with defilement, has pleaded not guilty and would reappear before the court to be presided over by Mr Kwabena Kodua Obiri Yeboah on September 7, 2023.

Prosecution led by Chief Inspector Simon Tekpor said the complainant was a pensioner and a father of the victim.

Chief Insp Tekpor said the complainant and the accused resided at Oshiyie, Accra while the victim’s friend resided in the same house with Kyeremeh.

Prosecution said the victim returned from school and misbe­haved towards her mother, who threatened to report her conduct to the complainant who had travelled, to discipline her on his return.

Chief Insp Tekpor said the vic­tim, out of fear, ran away from the house, take refuge with a friend, but when she got there, the friend was not in the house.

The prosecution said the accused who offered the victim a place to sleep for two days, had sex with her.

Chief Insp Tekpor said the complainant had information that the victim was living with the accused.

The court heard that when the complainant reached Kyeremeh’s house, he fled and the com­plainant took the victim home.

Chief Insp Tekpor said when the girl was quizzed, she told the complainant that accused had sex with her. — GNA