Kudus out of Nigeria, Uganda friendlies due to shoulder injury

Mohammed Kudus will play no part in Ghana’s friendlies against Nigeria and Uganda during the March international break.

The midfielder has pulled out of the Black Stars squad for the game due to a shoulder injury.

Kudus was named in Head Coach Otto Addo’s squad for the upcoming games against Nigeria and Uganda but has had to pull out.

The 23-year-old featured for West Ham United during their last Premier League game last weekend where he played the entire duration of the game in the 1-1 draw.

Kudus was not named as one of the players to travel on the international break on West Ham’s website and hence will now stay in London to recover.

The Black Stars face Nigeria tomorrow before playing Uganda four days later.