Jospong breaks into Africa  …signs landmark deal to build waste management plants in Lagos state, Nigeria

The Jospong Group of Companies on Mon­day achieved another milestone with the signing of a Memo­randum of Under­standing (MoU) with the Lagos State Government to provide solutions to recycling, treatment and processing of waste.

Under the MoU, Jospong Group of Companies which is currently pro­viding improved sanitation services in other African countries, would deploy its cutting edge technology and build the capacity of the government in handling waste.

The signing was attended by mem­bers of the House of Assembly, local waste collection associations, and state officials.

Dr Joseph Siaw Agyepong, Execu­tive Chairman of the Jospong Group of Companies signed for the Group, while Mr Tukunbo Wahab, the Com­missioner of the Ministry of Environ­ment and Water Resources, initialled for the state.

In his remarks, Dr Agyepong said that Jospong aimed to collaborate and build the capacity of their counter­parts.

He said the Jospong Group of Companies sought to establish a material recovery facility to reduce downstream pressure (waste disposal volume) at landfills; Mobile Transfer loading stations to replace current stationary plants and reduce waste at pressure points (markets); repurposing of current Olusosun landfill; supply of self-tipping tricycles to augment transfer and loading station operations, and bin manufacturing and plastic recycling plant to streamline recyclable activities.

Dr Agyepong said the proposed, well proven sustainable solution for environmental sanitation would boost carbon ratings in Lagos, to raise the needed funds to build more sustain­able infrastructure.

Dr Agyepong said that he was con­vinced the signing of the MoU would mark the beginning of a great relation­ship between the Jospong Group and various states of Nigeria.

He said he was delighted that Jo­spong Group of Companies extended its services to Nigeria, primarily in the upstream waste management sector, as a report by the Lagos State Waste Management Agency, stated that Lagos State produces approximately 13,000 tonnes of waste daily.

“My joy was to see our streets and homes clean while providing a live­lihood for the teeming youth of our beloved country. With time, I realized there was a lot more we could do with improved technology which will not only provide sustainable solutions to waste management but will make life better, cleaner, and healthier.”

“As of now, we have established 58 sustainable sanitation infrastructures for liquid, medical, plastics, and munic­ipal solid waste including 16 integrated recycling and compost plants. These plants produce compost which is also helping to boost the agricultural sector of the economy.”

Dr Agyepong told stakeholders in waste management that the Jospong Group of Companies was not going into waste collection, but a deliberate effort would be made to provide the best solution to the challenges.

“This is to say that our intention is not to go into waste collection. We however wish to assure downstream operators such as collectors that plans are in place to support them with equipment to make their work much more effective and efficient. This will be done in collaboration with the Lagos State Government, through its parastatals Lagos Waste Manage­ment Authority (LAWMA) and Lagos State Wastewater Management Office (LSWMO).”

For his part, Mr Wahab touted Jospong for being the best company in Africa and that the State engaged the services of Jospong to address the State’s hydra-headed waste challenges.

“Jospong has been a leader in the entire African sub-region. If they can assist us in solving our problems, why not involve them?”

He continued “We are showcasing our commitment to a crucial aspect of environmental services.”

Mr Wahab said Jospong Group of Companies had the capacity to turn Nigeria’s waste into wealth.

The Commissioner stated that the agreement was a Public Private Part­nership to address waste management challenges effectively.

Mr Wahab said the MoU was to explore ways to convert waste into valuable resources.

In addition, Mr Wahab noted that Jospong was only coming to manage waste rather than collect it.

“Our own personnel will handle waste collection. Our goal is a cleaner and greener Lagos. The government is fostering a conducive environment for the private sector. We must find value in our waste instead of squandering it.”

Mrs Samata Gifty Bukari, the Con­sul General of Ghana to Lagos, said the collaboration would help improve sanitation in the State and further ce­ment the relationship between Ghana and Nigeria.

She said that she was optimistic the MoU would strengthen the bond of friendship between the two coun­tries and urged the management of Jospong to strive to make the project a success.

FROM MALIK SULLEMANA

IKEJA, LAGOS