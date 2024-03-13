113 PWDs made jobless by tollbooth closure re-employed – Asenso-Boakye

One hundred and thirteen disabled persons who were rendered jobless by the closure of tollbooths across the country have been reengaged, the Minister of Roads and Highways, Francis Asenso-Boakye, has told Parliament.

According to Mr Asen­so-Boakye who is also the Member of Parliament for the Bantama Constituency, 282 more persons were being considered for employment with the Youth Employment Agency.

The number is part of the 661 disabled persons who lost their jobs as tollbooth attendants in November 2021.

He said of the number, 195 were hired by the Ghana High­ways Authority (GHA) and 466 by private firm, TRML.

The 661 disabled persons lost their jobs after a government directive closed all 38 tollbooths across the country; of which 18 was managed by the GHA and 20 by TRML.

In an answer to a parliamenta­ry question asked of him by the Member for Adaklu, Governs Kwame Agbodza, the minister said there were plans to find some opportunities for the re­maining 266 persons.

“Officials of the ministry have been engaging the Ghana High­ways Authority and I am hopeful that sooner than later, they’ll have the opportunity to return to work,” Mr Asenso-Boakye said.

He agreed it was improper for the government to close down tollbooths without first finding alternatives for the vulnerable group.

That notwithstanding, Mr Asenso-Boakye said his outfit would expedite action to ensure the once employed disabled persons were returned to their employment status.

The minister, meanwhile, has said the Saglemi Affordable Housing Project was currently not habitable to accommodate victims of the Akosombo and Kpong dam spillages.

“The Saglemi Affordable Housing project is currently not habitable. Electricity and water have not yet been extended to the site. In addition, the site lacks basic sewage system, making it uninhabitable,” he said.

He explained that one of the key considerations by the gov­ernment in providing accommo­dation for citizens, be it temporal or permanent, was to ensure that they had access to potable water, electricity and basic sewage system.

In his view, moving the victims of the spillage to the Saglemi Housing Project was tantamount to resettlement and all the boxes needed to be ticked before any such action.

“This will require significant study of affected communities, social ties and cultural practices in order to minimise effect on their culture, livelihood and other socio-economic attributes. It will also disrupt the education of children,” he said in an answer to a question asked by MP for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa.

