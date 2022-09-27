Inaki to lead Stars against Nicaragua

The Black Stars will today line-up against the Pinoleros of Nicaragua in a pre-World Cup friendly at the Estadio Francisco Artés Carrasco in Lorch, Spain.

Coach Otto Addo would hope to make amends after losing 3-0 to Brazil at the Stade de Oceane on Friday.

A win would somewhat appease the millions of Ghanaians who expressed disappointment at their last outing.

The Ghanaians will do battle without their star man, Thomas Teye Partey, who left the Black Stars camp for London for a further assessment on a suspected knee injury sustained during the warm-up for the Brazil game on Friday.

Ghanaians back home are very expectant ahead of the game and nothing short of a victory over the 139th FIFA ranked team in the world would satisfy them.

Otto Addo’s Black Stars, in their last five games have managed a single win; a 3-0 victory over Madagascar, drawn twice with Nigeria, Central African Republic once before going down to Brazil over the weekend.

For the Central America football minnows, today’s fixture, a David and Goliath affair, provides the chance to stake a claim for a better placing on the FIFA ranking.

Nicaragua will use the game to test their battle readiness for a final Group A game against Mexico in the CONCACAF Nations League which resumes next year for a chance to gain promotion to League A and the Gold Cup..

Coach Marco Antonio Figueroa, said his side is in an excellent shape and ready to pull the plugs on the Ghanaians.

The 60-year old Chilean who has been at post since May this year has overseen three victories in their last five games against Trinidad and Tobago and twice against Bahamas before a 2-2 draw with Saint Vincent and the Grenadines followed by a 2-1 defeat to Suriname on Thursday in Almere, Netherlands.

Ghanaians expect Otto Addo to hand starting roles to the likes of goalkeeper Richard Ofori, defenders Tariq Lamptey, Mohammed Salisu, Osman Bukari and Inaki Williams to showcase their skills.

In Juan Ramón Barrera, Josué Quijano, striker Jaime José Moreno, Byron Bonilla andSpanish born Matías Moldskred Belli, Coach Figueroa has some trusted lieutenants to hurt the Stars.

BY RAYMOND ACKUMEY