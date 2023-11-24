I’m not campaigning to be Bawumia’s running mate – Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu

The Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, has firmly refuted suggestions that he is actively lobbying to be selected as the running mate for Dr Mahamudu Bawumia in the upcoming 2024 general elections.

His response comes in the wake of an admonition from the former Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu, who urged the Majority Leader to focus on his critical oversight responsibilities as the leader of government business in Parliament rather than engaging in a campaign for the position of running mate to the NPP flagbearer.

Addressing a similar remark from the Minority Chief Whip, Governs Agbodza, the Suame MP categorically dismissed any such notions, emphasizing that he is not actively involved in a campaign to secure the position of Dr Bawumia’s running mate.

“Mr Speaker, let me state that there is no contest for running mate and I’m not involved in campaigning for the running mate position, it should be loud and clear,” Osei-Kyei-Mensah said on the floor of Parliament in Accra yesterday.

The Majority Leader entreated members of the minority caucus not to engage in conjectures and focus on the debate of the 2024 budget statement.