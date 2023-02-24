Chieftaincy conflict at Chereponi:  4 killed, soldier, 4 others injured… women, children flee, houses set ablaze

At least four persons were killed in a chieftaincy dispute at Wenchike, a farming community in the Chereponi District of the North East Region.

Another five including an officer of the Ghana Armed Forces were said to have been injured with many houses set ablaze.

Several people, mainly women and children are reportedly fleeing the community to the district capital, Chereponi for safety.

The incident was said to have happened following an attempt by the Paramount Chief of Chereponi, to enskinned a chief of Nyangbangi, a farming community near Chere­poni, but the Chief of Wanchiki, Naa Abuba, on early Thursday morning enskinned a different person for the people of Nyangbengi community.

This did not go down well with the rival faction of the Paramount Chief of Chereponi which led to firing of gunshots in the community.

According to a native of Wanchiki, Abdul Nakok who spoke to the Gha­naian Times in telephone interview, the issue as to who was the rightful chief to enskin the chief of Nyang­bangi began last month.

He said the matter was sent to Nayiri, the Paramount Chief of Mam­prugu Traditional Area, where, they were directed to go to the Paramount Chief of Dagbon, Ndan Ya-Na for a solution.

The District Chief Executive (DCE) for Chereponi, Hajia Zuweira Mada Nashiru confirmed the incident to the Ghanaian Times in a telephone inter­view but could not give further details of the incident until she receives a situational report from the security details on the ground.

Attempts by the Ghanaian Times to contact the North East Regional Police Commander proved unsuccessful.

FROM YAHAYA NUHU NADAA,

CHEREPONI