Cote d’Ivoire legend,Yaya­Toure, hopes he and his brother Kolo can pave the way for more black managers in the professional game.

The former Manchester City and Barcelona midfielder had short stints coaching in Ukraine and Russia before joining Totten­ham as U-16s coach in 2022.

Toure, 40, left Spurs in June for an assistant coach role at Bel­gian side Standard Liege.

“I want to see diversity,” Toure told BBC.

“Most of the time people have questioned whether Africans or black coaches would be able to take lessons properly and get involved in managerial roles.

“I think now they’re going to have the answer soon.

“My brother was first – he started it [coaching], and I was second. Let’s see. I’m just chal­lenging myself at a high level in Europe and we’ll see if opportu­nities come in.”

Yaya’s older brother, Kolo, 42, played in the Premier League for Arsenal, Manchester City and Liverpool between 2003 and 2016. He was appointed manager of Wigan last November.

The spell lasted only nine matches as, after six defeats, he was sacked by Wigan in Jan­uary with the club bottom of the Championship, where they finished as they were relegated to League One.

The brothers were part of the Ivory Coast team that won the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Equatorial Guinea under Yaya’s captaincy in 2015.

It was the second time the El­ephants had won the trophy after tasting AFCON success in 1992 in Senegal. –BBC