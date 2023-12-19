I am not happy – Onana

Manchester United goalkeeper, Andre Onana, admits that his start to life at Old Trafford has been less than ideal, but insists that his class will surface as his “temporary” form subsides.

The Cameroon international was a vital part of Inter’s run to the UEFA Champions League final last season and shone previ­ously for Ajax, but has struggled to show his best quality since arriving in England.

Manchester United goalkeep­er, Andre Onana, has produced a string of high-profile errors since arriving from Inter in the summer, but the Cameroon international insists that he will return to his best.

Onana was one of the stars of Inter’s remarkable UEFA Champions League run last season. His brilliant distribution and shot-stopping helped the Italian giants reach their first final since 2010, earning him a £43.8 million move to United.

It was a reunion for Onana and Erik ten Haag, who had pre­viously worked together at Ajax, and seemed an ideal situation.

However, Onana has struggled in his first months in the Premier League, something that he even admits.

Speaking with Sky Sports ahead of Sunday’s goalless draw with Liverpool, Onana admitted that he has been far below his expected level.

He said: “If I have to speak about my season so far for Man­chester United, I am not happy because I know I can do much, much better, I’ve done it and I know I will do it better than what is happening now.”

Onana admitted that both he and his team are going through a tough run. Despite the struggles, Onana expressed complete con­fidence that he will turn things around.

He said: “We are not facing a good moment. I hope things will change as soon as possible. But listen, you want to tell me in six months the best goalkeeper in the Champions League last season can become the worst in the world? Nah.”

Leaning on something of a cliche, Onana suggested that his class will eventually show itself.

He said: “Everything is tempo­rary. I know it’ll be alright. If not today, it will be tomorrow, if not tomorrow, the day after tomor­row.”

Onana is hardly the first goal­keeper to struggle with the phys­icality of the Premier League, but he has not been helped by the inconsistent selection in front of him. Injuries and form issues have meant that Onana rarely plays behind the same back line in consecutive matches.

United had lost three of their last four matches before the Anfield stalemate, and the three-time European champi­ons finished bottom of their Champions’ League group after a midweek defeat to Bayern Mu­nich. Onana is expected to miss several United fixtures while on Cameroon duty for the upcom­ing Africa Cup of Nations, with backup Altay Bayindir set to step up in his absence.

— EuroSport