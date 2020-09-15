Gyan on verge of retirement?

Ghana legend Asamoah Gyan could finally announce his international retirement after overlooked for a leadership role in the senior national team, Ghanasoccernet reports.



The country’s top scorer was elevated to the position of General Captain ahead of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.



Gyan, now regarded as a “common floor member” might just go ahead and quit playing for the national team in what could be a bitter exit.

The former Sunderland and Al Ain hero was Black Stars captain from 2013 to 2019 when Kwesi Appiah stripped him of the armband and handed it to Andre Ayew.



Gyan initially quit the national team with immediate effect but was ordered to reconsider his decision after receiving a phone call from Ghana’s President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



If he goes ahead to hang is boots, he holds the record for the most goals scored by any Ghana international.

He has 109 goals from 51 matches.



Meanwhile, the technical team of the senior national team, Black Stars, upon a broad consultation, has maintained Andre Ayew as Captain of the side.



The Swansea City attacker, who led Ghana to the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt, maintains his position as leader of the team despite changes at the technical realm of the senior national team.



In a related development, Thomas Teye Partey of Atletico Madrid has been appointed as 1st Vice Captain while Richard Ofori steps in as 2nd Vice Captain.



The trio will lead the team as the Black Stars go through the remaining Africa Cup of Nation qualifiers as well as the qualifying games for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar and subsequent tournaments.