GRA confiscates over 12,000 cartons of non-tax stamp carbonated drinks

More than 12,000 cartons of carbonated drinks have been confis­cated by Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) for having no tax stamps.

The products without tax stamps were confiscated follow­ing an inspection exercise by the Excise Unit of the Authority at the GRA Customs Laboratory Facility in Accra on June 30.

Mr Kwabena Apau, Head of Excise Unit of GRA, said the GRA Examination Team was undertaking investigation to confirm how the 12,000 cartons of unstamped drinks were brought into the country.

Although some of the confiscat­ed drinks were affixed with stamps, he said that the stamps were not from the manufacturers of the exact product, adding that “the stamps are of different brands to different manufacturers, hence taxes were not paid for them.”

He said the failure of the im­porters or manufacturers of the drinks to affix tax stamp on the products was in contravention of the tax laws.

The GRA, Mr Apau explained, would contact the importers of the products to ensure the pay­ments of the taxes on the items before they were released to the market.

He said the country was losing lots of revenue due to tax stamp fraud and urged the public to enable the GRA enforce the Tax Stamp law by authenticating prod­ucts before purchasing.

“The Authenticator App indicates the genuineness of the product and shows whether the taxes on the products have been paid,” he stated.

Chief Revenue Officer in-charge of Compliance at GRA Excise Unit, Nelson Bright Atsu, said the failure of importers or manufac­turers to affix tax stamp on the products which were required to have it, was deliberate to evade taxes.

He noted that the Excise Tax Stamp Policy affect carbonated drinks, bottled water, tobacco and tobacco products and alcoholic beverages.

To facilitate the affixing of tax stamps, he noted that, tax stamp facilities have been established at most entry points to ensure the affected products were stamped.

