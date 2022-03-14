GORY!!! 9 UEW students killed …in road crash at Asuboi

Nine persons believed to be students of the University of Education, Winneba, have been killed in a fatal accident that occurred yesterday at Asuboi, near Suhum in the Eastern Region.

The bodies of the students, yet to be identified, have been deposited at the Suhum Government Hospital mortuary for autopsy.

Other passengers sustained injuries and were rushed to same hospital for treatment.

Confirming the incident to the Ghanaian Times, the Eastern Regional Police Public Relations Officer, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Ebenezer Tetteh, stated that the accident happened at about 3:30a.m.

He said the driver, yet to be identified, was driving a Hyundai Universe commercial bus with registration number AK 324-22 from Sunyani towards Accra.

DSP Tetteh explained that on reaching a section of the road at Asuboi on the Accra -Kumasi dual carriage road, the driver was said to have failed to observe traffic ahead as he was alleged to be sleeping.

He noted that in the process he crashed into a 40-footer container loaded with wood which had partially fallen on the road as a result of a previous accident.

DSP Tetteh indicated that eight passengers died on the spot while others were injured and rushed for treatment at the hospital, where one of them was pronounced dead on arrival to make nine the number of the dead.

He said identification of the bodies was yet to begin whilst efforts were underway to remove the accident vehicle from the scene to paveway for free traffic flow.

FROM AMA TEKYIWAA AMPADU AGYEMAN, KOFORIDUA