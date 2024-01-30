GMet cautions Ghanaians about harmattan-related diseases

The Ghana Meteoro­logical Agency (GMet) has advised Ghanaians to take cognisant of the health risks posed by the harmattan which has the ability to worsen allergies such as asthma.

It, therefore, cautioned the public to take precautionary measures to promote their well­being during the period.

The agency explained that it was important to take a lot of water to remain hydrated and avoid setting fires on farms.

It said due to the level of dust in the atmosphere, it would be necessary for people to wear mask.

These were contained in the agency’s 2023/24 Harmattan Advisory Updates released to keep Ghanaians informed about the severe weather changes.

The agency urged the pub­lic to handle fire cautiously to avoid outbreaks as the Harmat­tan season sets in, while advis­ing the public to take a lot of water to avoid dehydration.

Ghana is currently experi­encing dry and dusty winds, a characteristic feature of the Harmattan season.

According to the agency, the onset of the dry winds had made it risky for farmers especially who would want to burn unwanted material in their farms.

In light of the potential threats posed by the weather phenomenon, “The agency extends a warning to heighten awareness among the public of the harmattan season along with its risks.”

According to the agency, the change in weather pattern was occasioned by an“intensified dry north easterly winds ac­companied by dusty conditions from the Sahel (Niger, Chad) which has engulfed most parts of Ghana”.

The agency explained that the dry weather conditions would prevail over most places in Ghana, including the northern, transition, middle and coastal sectors.

According to the update, “Visibility range within the fore­cast period over the northern half of the country is expected between 500m and 4000m, with the upper regions experiencing poorer visibility. Visibility over Southern Ghana is forecast to range from 1500m to 6000m.”

It said cool temperatures are expected over most parts of the country with minimum tem­perature range of 15°C to 23°C, especially at dawn into the early hours of the morning.

