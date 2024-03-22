GITFiC, varsities embark on initiative to integrate AfCFTA into curriculum

The Ghana In­ternational Trade and Finance Conference (GIT­FiC) together with Ghanaian universities have embarked on an initiative to integrate the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) into tertiary education curriculum.

Under the leadership of Dr Edwin Alfred N.O Provencal, chairman of the GITFiC-Af­CFTA Tertiary Students Club, a team of esteemed academic consultants has been assembled to draft courses tailored to each member state’s specific needs.

This was contained in a state­ment issued and signed by Selasi Koffi Ackom, Chief Executive, Ghana International Trade and Finance Conference – GITFi.

The initiative comes in re­sponse to widespread calls from member states, public and private actors, highlighting the critical importance of aligning academic curricula with the objectives of the AfCFTA.

With Africa’s economies poised for transformation through increased intra-continen­tal trade, there is a pressing need to equip the next generation of leaders with the knowledge and skills necessary to navigate this evolving landscape.

The team of consultants comprised of highly respected scholars from strategic tertiary institutions across Ghana, who bring a wealth of expertise to the table.

The team includes Dr Deodat E. Adenutsi from Ho Technical University, Dr Ellis Akwaa-Sekyi from Kwame Nkrumah Universi­ty of Science and Technology, Dr

Prince Brako from All Nations University, as well as industry experts Mr King Effah-Nkyi and Mr Gerald EkowWoode.

Their mission is to draft comprehensive courses that not only introduce students to the principles and objectives of the AfCFTA but also foster critical thinking, problem-solving, and policy analysis skills essential for its successful implementation.

Mr Ackom said by embedding AfCFTA-related content into various disciplines, from eco­nomics to law to international re­lations, Ghanaian universities aim to empower students to become informed participants and leaders in the global trade arena.

According to him, by integrat­ing AfCFTA into tertiary educa­tion, universities were playing a pivotal role in shaping Africa’s economic future.

Through the initiative, he said they were seeking to nurture a generation of forward-think­ing leaders who were not only equipped to leverage the Af­CFTA for inclusive growth and prosperity but also to address the challenges and maximise the opportunities it presents.

Furthermore, Mr Ackom said the establishment of AfCFTA Tertiary Students Clubs in prime Ghanaian universities, including the University of Ghana, All Nations University, University for Development Studies, and Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, un­derscored the commitment to fostering deeper engagement and understanding among students.

The collaborative effort aims to ensure that AfCFTA-related content becomes an integral part of tertiary education curricula across Africa, thus laying the groundwork for a more integrat­ed and prosperous continent.

BY TIMES REPORTER