Ghanaian supporters dismiss allegations

The Ghana Supporters in Abidjan have dismissed allegations that they are stranded at the ongoing African Cup of Nations and are threaten­ing to return home ahead of the Black Stars’ crucial game against the Pharaohs of Egypt today.

The supporters group said the reports were false, malicious, unfounded and orchestrated by some disgruntled persons for their personal aggrandisement.

Reports were rife in social and traditional media on Tuesday that the travelling fans were stranded in the Ivorian capital after they were transported by the Ministry of Youth and Sports (MoYS) to support the senior national team to glory.

But addressing the media here yesterday, General Secretary of the supporters group, Kasim Osuman, said they remained resolute behind the Black Stars to deliver the much sought victory in today’s do or die encounter with the Egyptians.

He explained that before the supporters embarked on the trip, they were assured that their stipend would be paid before the first match against Cape Verde.

True to that assurance, Mr Osuman said officials from MoYS came and ensured that each and every one received his or her stipend.

“So the allegation that we are stranded and not taken care of is not true. Everything that we need here has been taken care of.

“We want to assure Ghanaians that we are going to give the Black Stars the maximum support to deliver the much sought win to get Ghana’s campaign back on track.”

According to him, the num­ber of Ghanaian supporters at the tournament on the ticket of the ministry is 210 contrary to the 2000 stated by disgruntled fan, Abraham Boakye, popularly known as One Nan Supporter.

Responding to allegations that persons who made the trip were friends and families of the sector minister, Mr Osuman said the claims were untrue.

He said the travelling fans com­prised supporter groups that have been amalgamated into the Ghana Supporters Union in line with the recommendations of the Justice Senyo Dzamefe Commission following the Brazil 2014 World Cup debacle.

He wondered why ‘One Man Supporter’ was complaining of being neglected having openly declared that he was no longer a member of the Ghana Supporters.

“When we came back from the World Cup in Qatar, he openly declared that he is no longer going to be part of the Ghana support­ers. So after declaring he is no longer going to be a member, it means that whatever assistance government has for the Ghana Supporters, he is not entitled to it.”

FROM JULIUS YAO PETETSI, ABIDJAN, CÔTE D’IVOIRE