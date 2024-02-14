Ghana set to host 13th Africa Games 2023 …as Pres inaugurates Borteyman Sports Complex to mark 25-day countdown to games

The President, Nana Addo Dank­wa Akufo-Addo, has officially inaugurated the Borteyman Sports Complex, one of the venues for the 13th African Games (AG).

Pres Akufo-Addo and members of the LOC inspecting some of the facilities President Akufo-Addo and Mustapha Ussif unveil a plaque at the Borteyman Complex

The inauguration of the facility also marked the 25-day count­down to the biggest continental sports festival scheduled for March 8-23.

Estimated at a cost of $145mil­lion, the newly constructed com­plex has among other facilities, like a 10-lane swimming pool with a spectator sitting capacity of 1,000 and a 10-lane warm-up swimming pool, two indoor sports hall for handball, judo, karate and taekwondo each with a sitting capacity of 1,000.

It also has a 400m eight lane warm-up track, a football pitch and washrooms for both male and females, 1,000-seater multi-pur­pose sports hall for badminton, boxing, volleyball and weightlift­ing, five tennis courts complex including 1,000 sitting capacity centre court, covered spec­tator stand with a VVIP viewing stand and a space as children’s playground.

Inaugurating the facility at Borteyman in the Tema West Municipality of the Greater Accra Region yesterday, the President said the decision to host the con­tinental sporting event had been a long journey characterised by difficulties and uncertainties fol­lowing the unexpected effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the country’s infrastructure develop­ment plans and general prepara­tion towards the event.

President Akufo-Addo said in spite of the challenges, govern­ment adopted a brilliant idea of using the hybrid approach, that is using facilities at the University of Ghana and those which were under construction as well as those that could be developed on time.

“The decision to adopt the hybrid approach has proven to be a wise one as facilities, both at the University of Ghana and here in Borteyman are ready for the hosting of the 13th edition of the African Games,” he said.

The President said despite the loud calls by some pessimists for the country to withdraw from hosting the tournament, govern­ment remained resolute and the ultimate beneficiary in the country which could now boast of first class sports infrastructure put in place.

He also said the massive sports infrastructure which had been developed for the games would be a huge legacy for the country.

President Akufo-Addo said the country was expecting 5000 elite athletes, 3000 experienced officials and thousands of fans in the country together with over two billion audience watching through traditional and social media.

He said in its 57 years of exis­tence, this was the first time Gha­na was playing host to the games.

On his part, the Minister of Youth and Sports, Mustapha Ussif, said a lot had been achieved in the area of preparation towards hosting the games.

He further noted that as part of arrangement to ensure that the facilities did not become a white elephant after the tournament, government had decided that a new university for sports develop­ment would be established at the venue.

Yesterday’s inauguration followed a transport simulation exercise conducted by the Trans­portation Sub-Committee of the Local Organising Committee of the Games on Monday for jour­nalists and volunteers ahead of the Games, reports RAYMOND ACKUMEY.

The close to nine hours exercise started at the Transport Pool at the Games Village – University of Ghana, Legon Campus.

The event was to give an idea of what to expect during the multi-sports event scheduled to be held on March 8-23.

From Legon, the motorcade of branded Bus Rapid Transit System (Aayalolo) alongside other games branded vehicles moved to the Accra Sports Stadium, Bukom Boxing Arena and to the Bortey­man Sports Complex.

The team was conducted around the facilities at all the various locations.

Speaking after the event, the Ac­cra 2023 Head of Transportation Committee, Mr Samson Deen, noted that the exercise was the first of four planned by the trans­port committee to test the system ahead of the Games to create awareness and improve visibility for the multi-sport event.

“We are going to make sure we provide the very best transport services during the games. This simulation exercise is to let the me­dia and volunteers have a feel of what to expect during the games and to also raise awareness on the Games.

According to him, there will be transport allocations for the various contingents upon arrival and departure, shuttles from the athletes’ village to the training and competition venues, appro­priate vehicles for representatives including Chefs de Mission, and separate measures for major events including the opening and closing ceremonies.

“The media would have dedicat­ed vehicles available to transport them to and from all the event grounds to enable them to provide the best of coverage.”

Mr Deen, who is also the Pres­ident of the African Paralympic Committee (APC), disclosed that together with the security ser­vices, they would have dedicated lanes for vehicles assigned for the Games.

BY CLIFF EKUFUL