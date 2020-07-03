Ghana records 496 new COVID-19 cases

Ghana as at yesterday recorded 496 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases, from 10 out of the 16 regions the Ghana Health Service (GHS) has said.

This brings the number of COVID-19 cases to 18,630 from the previous figure of 18,237.

The number of active cases has gone up to 4,467, while the number of deaths remained 117, with 14,046 patients recovering.

Dr Patrick Kuma-Aboagye, Director General, Ghana Health Service (GHS) who announced this at a press briefing in Accra yesterday also mentioned that 22 people are in a critical condition and six on ventilators.

He said the active cases were being given the needed attention at various treatment and isolation centres, with other patients under home management.

He explained that, those allowed for home management are for those with co-morbidity, suitable place for self isolation and with mild or no symptoms.

The Greater Accra Region has 10,292, while the Ashanti Region has 3,834 cases.

He said the Western Region has 1,573 cases while the remaining 2,931 cases came from the other 13 Regions.

Dr Kuma-Aboagye said the government had enhanced its efforts in containing the COVID-19 through improved facilities and equipment at the various holding centres.

In terms of bed capacities, the Director General of the GHS said that, there were enough to cater for new cases.

In the Greater Accra region, the 600-bed capacity at the Pentecost Centre has only 117 patients at the place, while the Prampram isolation centre which has 150 beds were expected to receive patients as of yesterday.

In Ga East, an 85 bed isolation centre is being used to take care of 30 patients.

Ten patients are being treated at the 12 capacity isolation centre at the Police Hospital, while the 37 Military Hospital is yet to receive patients.

The University of Ghana Medical Centre has 31 patients occupying its 36-bed facility.

In the Ashanti region, the Kumasi South facility has 10 patients in the 21-bed capacity isolation centre.

Two patients were being isolated at the Obuasi facility which has 14 beds, while the Okomfo Anokye Teaching Hospital with 14 beds is fully occupied.

The centre at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) has four empty beds.

He also mentioned that, more ventilators have been provided at various Intensive Care Units (ICUs) to aid the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

