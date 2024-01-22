Ghana AFCON legends inspire Black Stars  

Four of Ghana’s Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) legends, currently in Cote d’Ivoire for the ongoing tournament have visited the Black Stars to inspire them ahead of their crucial final Group B game against the OS Mambas of Mozambique today at the Stade Alassane Ouattara in Ebimpe, Abidjan.

The four, namely Rev. Osei Kofi, AFCON winner in 1963 and 1965 and 1965 AFCON Best Player of the Tournament; Rev. Kofi Pare, winner in 1963 and 1965; James Kuuku Dadzie, a member of the 1978 winning squad, and Willie Klutse of the 1978 winning side were at the team’s BengerVille training grounds on Saturday to in­teract with the players and officials.

They also conveyed a message of hope from Ghanaians to the team.

The Stars will be in a win-or-bust situation when they lock horns with the Mambas of Mo­zambique today for qualification as a third place force also stares at them.

They failed in the tournament’s group opener against Cape Verde (2-1) before their ego was deflated by two costly errors that gave the Pharoahs a chance to draw 2-2.

Ghana and Mozambique share similar fate. They were both beaten by the Islanders and shared the spoils with Egypt to boast of a point apiece.

Now facing each other, they would have their eyes fixed on not just a win to qualify as a third force but even as second best in the group should the Islanders unleash another surprise on the Egyptians.

The stakes therefore are very high and the reason why Rev. Osei Kofi, who led the group, charged the players to maintain a hundred per cent focus on today’s game and avoid mistakes that could derail the team’s progress.

“We have been there before; we know how you are feeling by now, but take it easy, focus, wait for the opportunities to come your way, and seize the moment to make Ghana and yourselves proud.”

“We, together with the thou­sands of Ghanaians who will be in the stadium today and the millions back home in Ghana, are solidly behind you to make sure you deliv­er qualification to the next round,” he told the team.

Skipper of the team, Andre Dede Ayew, on behalf of the technical team and playing body, thanked the legends for taking time to visit them, and share messages of encouragement with them.

He promised them that they would do their very best to qualify Ghana to the next stage of the tournament.

The legends who have been in Cote d’Ivoire since the start of the tournament under the auspices of the Ministry of Youth and Sports (MoYS) to lend their support to the team at the ongoing tour­nament thanked officials of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) for the audience given to them and the Sports Ministry for facilitating their travel and stay in Abidjan.

FROM RAYMOND ACKUMEY, ABIDJAN, COTE D’IVOIRE