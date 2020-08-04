Galaxy International School distributes meat to 4,200 families

The management of Galaxy International School in Accra last Sunday presented parcels of meat to various groups in the Greater Accra Region as part of the Eid-Al-Adha celebration.

The annual affair which is a collaboration with the Ghana Turkish Corporation and Development, (TUDEC), formed part of the groups social responsibility to the communities where the school operates.

The Managing Director of the school, Mr Mehmet Akmermer said the presentation was in line with the principles governing Eid celebrations, adding that “Muslims around the world used the occasion to show compassion and good neighbourliness to all and sundry.”

He stated that “festivals become real festivals when one shared joy, happiness and belongings with others,” and added “It is only when one share with others that the true meaning of sacrifices is felt.”

Mr Akmermer indicated that the group had distributed meat parcels to over 4,200 families within Accra, Tamale and the Cape Coast Metropolis and assured of reaching out to deprived and vulnerable people in other communities.

Alhaji Abdul Karim, a beneficiary commended the school management for the gesture which he explained would bring joy to many homes.

“The Eid festival has come at a time when many economies and institutions are crumbling but the school has managed to offer us these gifts and must be commended,” he said.

“This gesture and encouragement from no mean an institution such as Galaxy must be commended in this COVID-19 pandemic era as nations are going through economic crunch; it still found it needful and thoughtful to perform this gesture.

Some of the beneficiaries include orphanages, school for the deaf, dumb and blind, widows and other vulnerable groups.

BY LAWRENCE VOMFA-AKPALU