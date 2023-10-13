France, Portugal, a victory away from EURO 2024

Requiring just one more victory to book a table at Euro 2024 with two games to spare, France trek to Amsterdam to face fellow Group B hopefuls, Netherlands, today.

Les Bleus have blown the competition out of the water so far, taking 15 points from a possible 15, while Oranje sit six points worse off than their upcoming opponents, albeit with a game in hand.

Prior to suffering an incon­sequential friendly defeat to next year’s host nation, Germany, France continued their unblemished start to qualifying Group B and indeed their impeccable defensive record by putting two goals past the Re­public of Ireland without reply.

Aurelien Tchouameni’s thun­derbolt and Marcus Thuram’s first goal for his country put Didier Deschamps’s side on the brink of a place at the 2024 Finals, which they will rubber-stamp with a sixth win from six in Amsterdam today, although even three points will not be required if they draw and Greece lose to Ireland.

The Netherlands and France kicked off their Euro 2024 qualify­ing campaigns against one anoth­er in March, but it was a joyless