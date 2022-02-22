Fire destroys stores at Aboabo Market

A number of rooms and several stores at Aboabo in Tamale in the Northern Region were on Sunday razed down by fire.

The incident occurred at the early hours of Sunday, and cause of the fire was not yet known at the time of filling this report.

No casualty was recorded, however, properties worth thousands of cedis and cash were destroyed by the fire.

Electrical gadgets and electrical poles, belonging to the Volta River Authority (VRA), were also destroyed by the fire.

It took the intervention of personnel from the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) to bring the fire under control, and the GNFSwas yet to conduct investigations into the matter.

Alhassan Mumuni, who spoke to the Ghanaian Times, said he suspected the fire was caused by an electrical fault.

A victim, Ibrahim Jawal, whose store was burnt, told the Ghanaian Times that he lost everything in the facility, and appealed to government to support the victims.

“As we speak, everything in my store has been burnt, I couldn’t retrieve even a single thing. I left some moneys that was supposed to be taken to the bank, but because yesterday was a weekend, I couldn’t send it.The money too has burnt.” he said

Jawal appealed “We are calling on the government to come to our aid, otherwise, we are doomed”.

The Acting Northern Regional GNFS Public Relations Officer, Mr Baba Hudu, told journalists that personnel responded swiftly to quench the fire, adding that the Service would carry out investigation into the fire outbreak.

FROM YAKUBU ABDUL-MAJEED, TAMALE