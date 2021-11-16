FBN Bank launches new advertising campaign

FBN Bank has launched its 25th-anniversary advertising campaign which highlights the bank’s brand and promises to serve customers better.

Through the campaign, FBNBank intends to deepen its engagement with potential customers and clients by offering them the opportunity to benefit from its numerous propositions aimed at delivering the gold standard of value and excellence.

Commenting on the campaign, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of FBN Bank, Victor Yaw Asante, said, “our commitment to our customers is our main driving force and it is communicated through our brand promise which enjoins us to put our customers first in all that we do.”

“Over the years the bank had delivered on this in several ways ensuring that we keep the momentum without let up. This and the benefits which we offer our customers by way of our gold standard of value and excellence are two of the main differentiators of our brand. These are what we continue to offer to our stakeholders especially our customers. It is also what we are inviting potential customers and clients to enjoy for which reason we are encouraging them to switch to FBNBank,” he said.

Mr. Asante said the bank was committed to nurturing relationships built on the service pillars of convenience, passion, and partnership with its customers.

He said since the establishment of the bank in Ghana for 25 years it had built a solid reputation from supporting Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) ensuring that they remain viable contributors to Ghana’s economy.

“The Bank’s commitment to SMEs has been unwavering with particular reference to the support FBNBank gave SMEs during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic in Ghana. This and several efforts have not gone unacknowledged. Quite recently the Bank was recognised by the Ghana Business Standard Awards as the ‘Outstanding SME Bank of the Year’ for their contribution to the sector,” Mr. Asante said.

He said FBNBank had invested in strengthening its offering to customers by securing both the ISO 27001:2013 and PCI DSS certifications, he said, adding that through the PCI DSS certification the Bank had improved its information security management thereby assuring customers of safer and secure transaction processes with its payment cards.

FBNBank Ghana, a universal bank, is a member of the First Bank of Nigeria Limited Group which is renowned for its great customer service and general stakeholder engagement garnered over its 127 years of operation and has 20 branches and two agencies across the country with over 400 staff.

Established in 1996 in Ghana, FBNBank has drawn from the 127 years of a long-established tradition of its parent bank, First Bank of Nigeria, which is renowned for its exemplary stakeholder engagement nurtured over several generations of operations across an international network with footprints in Sub Saharan Africa, Europe, and Asia.

BY TIMES REPORTER