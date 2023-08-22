Father in trouble for neglecting his children

The Awutu Bereku Magis­trate’s Court in the Central Region has sentenced a 46-year-old mason, Nicholas Kofi Owusu, to two weeks impris­onment, and imposed a fine of GH¢300 on him, for failing to cater for his two children.

He pleaded guilty with explana­tion and was convicted on his plea.

Charged with failing to maintain a child, he would serve additional two weeks in prison if he fails to pay the fine.

The court, presided over by Naomi Kuntor, directed Owusu to pay GH¢1,000 every month for the upkeep of the children.

This was after his wife, Dorcas Kwakye, a 38-year-old trader, dragged him to the Domestic Violence and Victims Support Unit of the Ghana Police Service, for neglecting his children.

Prosecuting, Chief Inspector Charles Annobil said Owusu and Ms Kwakye, both residents of Fetteh Kakraba in the Central Region, had been married for 16 years with two children, aged 14 and 10.

However, the court heard that the couple had separated for five years and Owusu had failed to provide the children with food, education, clothing, shelter, good health care and other necessities. — GNA