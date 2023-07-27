Fabinho set for Liverpool return after Al-Ittihad move stall

Liverpool are willing to welcome Fabinho back into the fold as his proposed move to Al Ittihad stalls but talks are ongoing over the £40m deal.

The 29-year-old has been in talks with the Saudi Arabian club over a switch to the Middle East this summer.

And while talks remain ongo­ing, negotiations are understood to have stalled, meaning Fabinho is now expected to return to Liver­pool training on Wednesday unless a resolution is found.

The Brazilian midfielder was left out of Liverpool’s pre-season training camp in Germany by Liverpool boss,Jurgen Klopp, due to the prospective transfer.

The Reds are set to face Leices­ter on July 30, before playing reigning German champions, Bayern Munich, on August 2.

It is understood that the delay to Fabinho’s transfer is uncon­nected to reports that he may be unable to bring his beloved French bulldogs with him to Saudi Arabia amid the country’s strict dog rules.

Klopp admitted on Monday that more players need to come into the club this summer, amid Fabinho and Henderson’s expect­ed departures.

The Reds have already signed midfielders Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton for £35million and Dominik Szoboszlai from RB Leipzig for £60m. —DailyMail