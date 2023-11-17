Elaine Thompson-Herah splits with coach

Five-time Olympic champion, Elaine Thomp­son-Herah, has split with her coach eight months before she will attempt to defend her sprint titles at Paris 2024.

According to her management team, the 31-year-old parted with ShanikieOsbourne because of the “extremely excessive” terms sought by the coach.

The Jamaican won 100m, 200m and 4x100m gold at Tokyo 2020 after winning 100m and 200m gold at Rio 2016.

She is the second-fastest woman in history over 100m.

“Collectively, we had no choice but to seek the services of another coach,” Thompson-Her­ah’s management team said in a statement.

“With the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris fast approach­ing, Thompson-Herah is fully focused on her preparations for the season and the defence of her Olympic titles.”

While Thompson-Herah has dominated women’s sprinting at the previous two Olympic Games, she failed to qualify for this year’s World Championships in Buda­pest following an injury-ham­pered season.

American Florence Grif­fith-Joyner, who clocked 10.49 seconds in 1988, is the only woman to have run faster than Thompson-Herah’s 100m person­al best of 10.54 secs. —BBC