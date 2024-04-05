ECOSOCC commemorates 20th anniversary

The Economic, Social, and Cultural Council (ECOSOCC) of the African Union (AU) has launched its 20th commemorative anniversary in Accra.

The anniversary which will be commemorated across all member states of the union aims at reflecting the organisation’s journey of fostering Pan-African values and advancing socio-economic and cultural development amongst the people.

It will also help create a platform to underscore the importance of partnership and dialogue in addressing Africa’s challenges.

Speaking at a press conference on the sidelines of the two-day Accra Reflection Forum II, the Presiding Officer for ECOSOCC, Mr Khalid Boudali, expressed his gratitude for the collective efforts that had helped propelled the organization forward over the years.

“Today marks a significant milestone in our collective journey, a journey that began two decades ago, with a vision to integrate the voices of civil society into the African Union’s decision-making processes, thereby fostering a continent driven by its own people,” he said.

MrBoudali explained that over the past twenty years, ECOSOCC had played a central role in promoting dialogue, partnership, and collaboration among stakeholders across Africa.

He said the council had worked to create a more inclusive, prosperous and united Africa, based on the belief that civil society was critical to the continent’s progress.

“As we gather here today, let us reflect on the achievements we have collectively garnered. Our commitment has not only brought us closer to realizing the aspirations of Agenda 2063 but has also ensured that the African Union resonates more with the citizens it serves,” he emphasised.

MrBoudali said it was important to foster greater cooperation with the media to convey positive messages about Africa’s transformational journey and encourage the media to engage in discussions aimed at forging ahead with renewed vigour as well as commitment towards a brighter future for the continent.

“I extend my heartfelt appreciation to each one of you for being part of this journey, your participation today is a testament to the strong bonds of cooperation that we have built over the years,” he said.

On his part, the Head of ECOSOCC Secretariat, Mr William Carew, cited ECOSOCC’s historical journey and detailed the commemorative activities planned for the 20th anniversary.

He disclosed that the 20th anniversary of ECOSOCC coincided with the roll-out of the Second Ten Years Implementation Plan of Agenda 2063.

“Recalling the vision of the African Union that of: “An integrated, prosperous and peaceful Africa, driven by its own citizens and representing a dynamic force in the global arena, ; this commemoration is timely to reinstate the African Citizenry at the centre of the continental development agenda,” he said.

ECOSOCC was established in July 2004 as an advisory body comprised of various social and professional groups from AU Member States.

The mandate of ECOSOCC is to contribute, through advice, to the effective translation of the African Union’s objectives, principles, and policies into concrete programmes and evaluating them.

BY CLIFF EKUFUL