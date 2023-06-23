€2.37m ambulance financial loss case: Alex Segbefia to testify in court

The Accra High Court yesterday issued witness summons to Mr Alex Segbefia, a former Minister of Health, to appear before the court on June 29, and testify in the ongoing Dr Cassiel Ato Forson trial.

Dr Forson, the Minority Leader and Member of Parliament (MP) for Ajumako Enyan-Essiam Constituency in the Central Region, is standing trial with two others for willfully causing financial loss to the state.

The two others, Sylvester Anemana, a former Chief Director at the Ministry of Health, and a private businessman, Richard Jakpa, are being prosecuted for allegedly and wilfully causing financial loss of (Euro) €2.37 million to the state, in the 200 ambulances procured for the Ministry of Health.

They all pleaded not guilty to intentionally misapplying public property and currently on bail.

The court, presided over by Justice Afia Serwah Asare-Botwe, a Court of Appeal Judge, sitting with additional responsibility, issued the summons following an ex-parte motion moved by lawyer for Dr Forson, Dr Abdul Aziz Abdul Basit Bamba.

Mr Patrick Nimo, the current Chief Director at the Ministry of Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation (MESTI), and a former Budget Director at the Ministry of Health, is also summoned to appear on the same date.

Mr Seidu Kotomah, former Controller and Accountant-General of Ghana was also summoned to appear on July 6, 2023.

Messrs Alex Mould, the former Chief Executive of Ghana National Petroleum Corporation and Seth Terkper, former Finance Minister would also testify.

The facts are that Dr Forson and the other accused breached the procurement law in the purchase of the ambulances.

The Attorney- General and Minister of Justice, Godfred Dame Yeboah, prosecuting, said that on August 7, 2014, Dr Forson wrote to the Bank of Ghana (BoG) “urgently requesting to establish the Letters of Credit for the supply of 50 ambulances amounting to €3,950,000, representing 25 per cent of the contract sum, while arrangements were being made to perfect and sign the loan agreement in favour of Big Sea.”

He said on August 12, 2014, Dr Forson wrote to the Controller and Accountant-General authorising the release of GH¢806,688.75 to the Minister for Health for the payment of bank charges covering the establishment of Letters of Credit (LCs) for the supply of 50 Mercedes Benz ambulances and related services.

The facts indicated that Dr Forson further directed that the LCs should be charged to the budget of the Ministry of Health contrary to the Parliamentary approval on the funding for the supply of the ambulances.

The Attorney-General said the Controller and Accountant-General on the authority of the letters dated August 7 and 12, 2014, written by Dr Forson to the BoG authorised it to establish an irrevocable transferable LCs in the sum of €3,950,000 in favour of Big Sea.

He said by February 2015, 30 ambulances had arrived in Ghana and a post-delivery inspection revealed that they had no medical equipment and there were other defects.

BY MALIK SULLEMANA