 E.T. Mensah’s remains arrive in Accra

The remains of the late member of the Council of State, Enoch Teye Men­sah, has arrived in Ghana.

The remains of the former Member of Parliament for Nin­go-Prampram arrived to wailing as tears rolled down the cheeks of loved ones who had gathered to receive the body at the Kotoka In­ternational Airport here in Accra.

Clad in black attire, faint-hearted could not hold back their tears when the casket containing the remains of the late statesman was carried by personnel of the Ghana Armed Forces.

The delegation which received the remains of the late E.T. Men­sah, as he was affectionately called was led by Nii Laryea Afotey Agbo, Regent of Kpone-Kata­manso and a former MP for the area.

After a short arrival rites, the remains, contained in a Ghana-flag-wrapped casket, was immedi­ately conveyed to the morgue for preservation ahead of the burial and final funeral rites.

Notable among those who gath­

ered to receive the former sports minister included the Greater Ac­cra Regional Minister, Henry Quar­tey, General Secretary of the NDC, Fifi Kwetey, former Minority Chief Whip, Alhaji Mohammed-Mubarak Muntaka, and other stalwarts of the NDC.

The delegation of the traditional council was led by Diana Nortey, the Queen Mother of Prampram.

E.T. Mensah, a former Sports Minister and Employment and La­bour Relations Minister under the Jerry Rawlings and Atta Mills ad­ministrations respectively died on Sunday, October 1, 2023 in South Africa where he was undergoing treatment.

E.T. Mensah, a six-consecutive time lawmaker for Ningo-Pram­pram (January 1997 to January 2017) was 77 and succeeded by seven children

